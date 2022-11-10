News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Paul Huntington celebrates Andrew Hughes' goal

Gallery - Preston North End's only home win against Millwall in the last 16 years!

Preston North End face off against Millwall this weekend as they finish off the first half of their season before the World cup break.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

The Lions come to Deepdale on Saturday, 3pm, with PNE looking to secure their second home win against the London side in 16 years.

They have won just twice against Millwall since 2016, both coming in the 2018-19 season as the Lilywhites completed a double over Saturday’s opponents.

Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen scored five minutes apart from each other to give PNE the lead in the first half before Jake Cooper halved the deficit for Millwall. Andrew Hughes restored Preston’s lead with Lee Gregory getting a goal back in the second half stoppage time.

Here are our selection of pictures from the day in December 2018...

1. Alan Browne celebrates

Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Lukas Nmecha

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

2. Ben Pearson in action

Preston North End's Ben Pearson in action with Millwall's Aiden O'Brien

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

3. Tom Barkuizen scores

Preston North End's Tom Barkuizen scores his side's second goal

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

4. Tom Barkuizen celebrates

Preston North End's Tom Barkuizen celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Daniel Johnson

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

