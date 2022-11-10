Gallery - Preston North End's only home win against Millwall in the last 16 years!

The Lions come to Deepdale on Saturday, 3pm, with PNE looking to secure their second home win against the London side in 16 years.

They have won just twice against Millwall since 2016, both coming in the 2018-19 season as the Lilywhites completed a double over Saturday’s opponents.

Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen scored five minutes apart from each other to give PNE the lead in the first half before Jake Cooper halved the deficit for Millwall. Andrew Hughes restored Preston’s lead with Lee Gregory getting a goal back in the second half stoppage time.

Here are our selection of pictures from the day in December 2018...

1. Alan Browne celebrates Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Lukas Nmecha Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

2. Ben Pearson in action Preston North End's Ben Pearson in action with Millwall's Aiden O'Brien Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

3. Tom Barkuizen scores Preston North End's Tom Barkuizen scores his side's second goal Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

4. Tom Barkuizen celebrates Preston North End's Tom Barkuizen celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Daniel Johnson Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales