Gallery - Preston North End's only home win against Millwall in the last 16 years!

Preston North End face off against Millwall this weekend as they finish off the first half of their season before the World cup break.
The Lions come to Deepdale on Saturday, 3pm, with PNE looking to secure their second home win against the London side in 16 years.
They have won just twice against Millwall since 2016, both coming in the 2018-19 season as the Lilywhites completed a double over Saturday’s opponents.
Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen scored five minutes apart from each other to give PNE the lead in the first half before Jake Cooper halved the deficit for Millwall. Andrew Hughes restored Preston’s lead with Lee Gregory getting a goal back in the second half stoppage time.
