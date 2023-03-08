Gallery - Preston North End's last home win over Cardiff City with Neil Warnock's men top of the league and half way line stunner
Preston North End’s record against Cardiff City over recent seasons has not been great, in fact you must go back six seasons to find their last win either home or away.
Neil Warnock was in charge of the Bluebirds at the time and was helping steer them into the Premier League, as they finished runners up in the Championship – despite losing twice to PNE that season.
In the home fixture, Alex Neil’s side ran out 3-0 winners at Deepdale in September 2017, with Josh Harrop scoring in the first half before Alan Browne and Sean Maguire scored after 70 and 78 minutes to put the game out of reach.
Harrop netted his first goal for PNE from a free kick, with Browne’s goal, the last on the night, a stunner from near the half way line. The resounding win came against Warnock’s side who were currently top of the table too.