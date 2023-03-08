News you can trust since 1886
Gallery - Preston North End's last home win over Cardiff City with Neil Warnock's men top of the league and half way line stunner

Preston North End’s record against Cardiff City over recent seasons has not been great, in fact you must go back six seasons to find their last win either home or away.

By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago
8th Mar 2023

Neil Warnock was in charge of the Bluebirds at the time and was helping steer them into the Premier League, as they finished runners up in the Championship – despite losing twice to PNE that season.

In the home fixture, Alex Neil’s side ran out 3-0 winners at Deepdale in September 2017, with Josh Harrop scoring in the first half before Alan Browne and Sean Maguire scored after 70 and 78 minutes to put the game out of reach.

Harrop netted his first goal for PNE from a free kick, with Browne’s goal, the last on the night, a stunner from near the half way line. The resounding win came against Warnock’s side who were currently top of the table too.

Preston North End's Josh Harrop celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the match at Deepdale

1. Harrop celebrates

Preston North End's Josh Harrop celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the match at Deepdale

Photo: Richard Sellers

Preston North End's Josh Harrop scores his sides opening goal

2. Harrop scores

Preston North End's Josh Harrop scores his sides opening goal

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Preston North End's Darnell Fisher is yellow carded

3. Fisher booked

Preston North End's Darnell Fisher is yellow carded

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Referee Oliver Langford has words with Cardiff City's manager Neil Warnock

4. Warnock at it on the touchline

Referee Oliver Langford has words with Cardiff City's manager Neil Warnock

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

