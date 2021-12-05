Gallery of Preston North End fans' photos from the derby at Blackburn

There were 4,330 PNE fans in the away end, while although down on previous derby visits, was still a strong following.
Unfortunately they didn't have much to cheer as Blackburn edged it 1-0, Ben Brereton Diaz scoring the winner in the 53rd minute.
Here are a selection of photos from the Darwen End. Did our photographers spot you?
1. Thumbs up before kick-off
Two PNE fans at Ewood Park
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
2. All wrapped-up
These North End fans try to stay warm and dry before the game at Blackburn
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
3. Watching on
A young PNE fan watches the game at Blackburn
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
4. Hoods up
It was a day for trying to keep the rain off at Blackburn
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport