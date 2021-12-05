Preston North End supporters in the Darwen End at Ewood Park

Gallery of Preston North End fans' photos from the derby at Blackburn

Preston North End's biggest away following of the season returned empty-handed from Ewood Park on Saturday.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 2:44 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 2:46 pm

There were 4,330 PNE fans in the away end, while although down on previous derby visits, was still a strong following.

Unfortunately they didn't have much to cheer as Blackburn edged it 1-0, Ben Brereton Diaz scoring the winner in the 53rd minute.

Here are a selection of photos from the Darwen End. Did our photographers spot you?

1. Thumbs up before kick-off

Two PNE fans at Ewood Park

Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport

2. All wrapped-up

These North End fans try to stay warm and dry before the game at Blackburn

Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport

3. Watching on

A young PNE fan watches the game at Blackburn

Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport

4. Hoods up

It was a day for trying to keep the rain off at Blackburn

Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport

