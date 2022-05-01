Gallery of Preston North End fans' photos from Gentry Day

PNE fans were able to celebrate their first live Gentry Day for three years on Saturday, with 2,000 of the faithful crossing the Pennines to Oakwell.

Many of them wore bowler hats in the annual act of remembrance and celebration, supporters pausing for thought to remember those no longer with us.

North End won the game 3-1, Daniel Johnson (2) and Emil Riis with the goals after Aiden Marsh had given Barnsley the lead.

At full-time, Preston manager Ryan Lowe and the players donned bowler hats as they applauded the travelling fans.

Here are a selection of photographs of supporters at the game. Did our snapper spot you?

1. Never too young for Gentry Day A young PNE supporter makes his way to Oakwell on Gentry Day

2. We are the Gentry..... Preston North End supporters enjoying their annual Gentry Day celebration

3. C'mon PNE! These two PNE youngsters show their support on Gentry Day

4. Support in the sunshine PNE fans in the Yorkshire sunshine for Gentry Day