Preston North End's 1,603 travelling supporters in the away section at Stoke

Gallery of PNE fans' pictures from the victory at Stoke

Preston North End had 1,603 fans roaring them to victory against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Monday.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:35 am

It was the first time they had seen Ryan Lowe' s men in action since December 11 after Covid cases had forced the postponement of three games over Christmas.

The travelling supporters made themselves heard and were rewarded with both PNE's goals being scored at the end of the ground where they were gathered.

Brad Potts was so pleased to see them that he jumped over the advertising boards to join them after netting the equaliser.

Here are a selection of photos from the away section. Did our snapper spot you?

1. Keeping out the cold

These two PNE fans have their hoods up to keep out the cold at Stoke

Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport

2. Smile please

Two North End supporters ahead of kick-off at Stoke

Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport

3. New year grins

These PNE fans were clearly looking forward to seeing their side in action against Stoke

Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport

4. Masked-up

A PNE supporter wearing a face mask at Stoke

Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport

