Gallery of PNE fans' pictures from the victory at Stoke

It was the first time they had seen Ryan Lowe' s men in action since December 11 after Covid cases had forced the postponement of three games over Christmas.
The travelling supporters made themselves heard and were rewarded with both PNE's goals being scored at the end of the ground where they were gathered.
Brad Potts was so pleased to see them that he jumped over the advertising boards to join them after netting the equaliser.
Here are a selection of photos from the away section. Did our snapper spot you?