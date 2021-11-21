Gallery of fans' photos from Preston North End's clash with Cardiff City at Deepdale

It all started so well, with Sean Maguire giving PNE a second-minute lead.

But two headers from set pieces saw Cardiff wrestle the contest in their favour after half-time and take the three points back to South Wales.

Here are a selection of photos of the North End supporters at Deepdale. Did our snapper spot you?

1. Under my umbrella..... A PNE fan shelters from the rain at Deepdale Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport Photo Sales

2. Hats the way to do it Two young North Enders keep warm in their PNE hats Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport Photo Sales

3. Pre-match snack PNE fans enjoy a pre-match bite to eat ahead of the Cardiff game Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport Photo Sales

4. Drink and a read of the programme Something takes the attention of these young PNE supporters away from a drink and the match day programme Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport Photo Sales