Gallery of fans' photos from Preston North End's clash with Cardiff City at Deepdale

It all started so well, with Sean Maguire giving PNE a second-minute lead.
But two headers from set pieces saw Cardiff wrestle the contest in their favour after half-time and take the three points back to South Wales.
Here are a selection of photos of the North End supporters at Deepdale. Did our snapper spot you?
1. Under my umbrella.....
A PNE fan shelters from the rain at Deepdale
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
2. Hats the way to do it
Two young North Enders keep warm in their PNE hats
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
3. Pre-match snack
PNE fans enjoy a pre-match bite to eat ahead of the Cardiff game
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport
4. Drink and a read of the programme
Something takes the attention of these young PNE supporters away from a drink and the match day programme
Photo: Rich Linley/Camerasport