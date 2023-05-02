Plenty of big names of football descended on Bamber Bridge over the bank holiday weekend in support of Rio Spurr’s fight against cancer.

Rio, son of former Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday defender Tommy Spurr, has spent the last 12 months battling against Wilms’ tumour. It’s a rare form of kidney cancer and after having one of his kidneys removed, it was found that tumours had spread into Rio’s lungs. He has since had chemotherapy and recently had the news that he is disease free – a huge boost to the whole family.

It now means that little Rio can enjoy being a normal boy again, with tubes being taken out and him able to enjoy something as simple as splashing around in the bath, which he’s been waiting so patiently for whilst being poorly.

Although the all clear is great news, his cancer is anaplastic, which means it has a high chance of returning, in which case a lot of the treatments in the UK will have been exhausted for the four-year-old, meaning the Spurr family may look to secure treatment abroad. Fundraising to give Rio the best chance in getting over illness must continue.

Bamber Bridge were the willing hosts for the occasion, with fairground rides for kids, bouncy castles and plenty of food options, it was the perfect afternoon for a family – with five goals to watch too.

Spurr’s All-Star XI included former Blackpool goalkeeper Matt Gilks, former PNE men Chris Humphrey, Marlon Broomes, Alex Baptiste, Spurr, Calum Woods, John Welsh and Paul Gallagher; former Burnley midfielders Joey Barton and Dale Stephens and former Arsenal striker Francis Jeffers.

Gallagher opened the scoring for Spurr’s XI, with Tom Ince levelling things up for the Brig Vets. The hosts turned the game around too, Ali Waddecar giving them the lead. But Spurr’s side fought back, Dale Stephens first side-footing the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box before Welsh – on one hamstring at this point – headed home from close range to give the All-Stars the win.

Over £6,000 was raised on the day, and with fundraising for George Melling and St Catherine’s Hospice also in the past, it takes Brig Vets efforts past £20,000 for the three events.

Donations can be made to the Spurr family here.

Particpants in the game from both team pose for a photo after the 3-2 win for Tommy Spurr's All-Star XI

Tommy Spurr holds other son Rudy, next to Matt Gilks and Chris Humphrey ready for the game

John Welsh makes a tackle

Dale Stephens heads the ball away in the box

