It’s PNE vs Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend at Deepdale

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor says his old club cannot afford to make wholesale changes at Preston North End.

The Champions League quarter-finalists head to Deepdale on Sunday afternoon for the FA Cup last eight clash. It’s the first game back after the international break for both clubs, with a place in the Wembley semi-finals awaiting the winner.

For North End, it’s a first FA Cup quarter since 1966 after beating Lancashire rivals Burnley, 3-0, in the previous round of the competition. All of Preston’s wins to this point have come on home soil, with Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers also seen off.

Villa, who sit ninth in the Premier League, have Brighton and Hove Albion away and Nottingham Forest at home in the same week - prior to their first leg against PSG in Europe. Agbonlahor fully expects boss Unai Emery to go strong at Preston though. If not, the ex-front man will have some fears around the tie.

“I think he’s going to go all out.”

“I’m not worried because this manager has understood how much it means to the fans, the FA Cup,” said Agbonlahor, on talkSPORT’s Thursday breakfast show. He’s played his strongest team since Villa entered the competition.

“I think he’s going to go all out. Even though we’ve got Brighton away on Wednesday, I think he’s going to put out his best team. If you try and drop a few players and rest a few, Preston will roll them over.”

The match on Sunday will be broadcast on BBC One, while also available on iPlayer and through the BBC website. Coverage starts at 1:15pm with Mark Chapman hosting the live broadcast. All four quarter-final ties will be shown on terrestrial television.

Fulham host Crystal Palace in Saturday’s first match before Nottingham Forest head to Brighton for a 5:15pm kick-off. AFC Bournemouth’s contest with Manchester City follows the North End clash, with a 4:30pm start on the south coast.

