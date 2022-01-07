Friday’s transfer round-up: Former Preston North End striker ponders future, Bournemouth forward linked with Newcastle United & Brentford eye £12m-rated Nottingham Forest man

Reading are waiting to hear back from ex-Preston North End loan striker Andy Carroll and his representatives regarding an extension to his current contract which expires on January 15 (Football League World)

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Canadian international midfielder Richie Laryea from Toronto FC (TSN)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Dominic Solanke from manager Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth this month to replace the injured Callum Wilson (Telegraph)

Today's Championship round-up

Nottingham Forest have rejected a £12million Brentford bid for Brennan Johnson (Football Insider)

Hull City are expected to complete the signing of Japan international Hidemasa Morita from Santa Clara once Acun Ilicali finalises his takeover of the club (FLW)

Huddersfield Town are NOT plotting a move for former midfielder Kasey Palmer this month with the player out of favour at league rivals Bristol City (YorkshireLive)

Peterborough United club director Barry Fry has said that five clubs are interested in signing midfielder Ryan Broom, currently out on loan at Plymouth Argyle, including one club in the Scottish Premiership (Peterborough Telegraph)

Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar, a reported target for Sheffield United and Middlesbrough as well as Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, would prefer a move to England rather than remain in Scotland despite interest from SPFL Champions Rangers (Sheffield Star)