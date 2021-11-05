Friday’s transfer news from Preston North End’s Championship rivals: Sheffield United keen to hold on to ex-Liverpool starlet, Millwall want Arsenal defender and West Brom aim to hold on to young players

The Sheffield Star reports that Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed he does not plan to let Rhian Brewster leave Sheffield United in January after telling the striker he can overcome his difficult start to life at Bramall Lane.

Former Liverpool forward Brewster has been linked with a move away from South Yorkshire when the transfer window reopens, with Nottingham Forest interested in signing the 21-year-old on loan.

Football Fancast claims Leeds United have been handed a transfer boost in their chase for Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the latest Championship news

According to reports, the Cottagers have hit a contract impasse with the 19-year-old, whose deal at the club expires at the end of this season.

He could now move in January, with Elland Road a possible destination.

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has told the Express & Star that he is determined to prevent the club from losing any more of their best young players to other clubs.

“We need to create an identity for the fans and to keep our young players here in the club,” he said.

Ismael most recently handed Taylor Gardner-Hickman his league debut in the win over Hull City earlier this week.

The London News Online website says Millwall are keen on a permanent deal for Daniel Ballard if Arsenal will listen to offers for the 22-year-old centre-back.

Ballard has been a regular in the Lions’ line-up since arriving on a season-long loan on July 1.

Football League World reports that Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer held transfer talks with Scott Dann before the defender moved to Reading in the summer.

The veteran centre-back became a free agent at the end of last season after seeing his contract expire at Crystal Palace.