Preston North End will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend after failing to win their last two matches.

The Lilywhites are set to face Coventry City in the West Midlands this weekend and could move into the top half of the Championship table with a win.

Preston have a brilliant record against the Sky Blues – winning in their last five meetings and remaining unbeaten in the league since September 2007.

Their reverse fixture ended 2-1 to the home side thanks to second half goals from PAtrick Bauer and Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Posh starlet set for League Two switch Lee Tomlin has been training with Walsall and is reportedly close to joining the League Two side permanently following his release by Cardiff City in October. The 33-year-old spent made over 150 appearances for Peterborough United over two spells with the club. (Express & Star)

2. West Brom target ex-Newcastle midfielder West Brom boss Steve Bruce is reportedly eyeing a reunion with former Newcastle United and Hull City midfielder Mo Diame. The 34-year-old has been a free agent since his departure from Qatar club Al-Ahli last summer. (The Express)

3. European giants eye Boro winger Arsenal, Ajax and RB Leipzig are among the teams scouting Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones. The 22-year-old has one goal and eight assists in his breakthrough season with the club. (Northern Echo)

4. Forest star hints at summer move Nottingham Forest striker Nuno Da Costa has hinted at a permanent exit from the City Ground this summer. The 31-year-old has admitted he is in talks with Caen, where he has been on loan since for the past month. (Football League World)