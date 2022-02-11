Preston North End transfer news: Former PNE boss set for Sunderland job, Ex-Fulham star compares Dundee United debut with winning promotion to Premier League

A Sheffield United star is likely to remain at Bramall Lane due to an option in his contract, which is due to expire this year, that will see it extended after a certain amount of appearances this season.

A former Middlesbrough manager says a current Boro player is “a class above” other players in his position at Tottenham Hotspur, a club who are rumoured to be interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, a former Preston North End boss is expected to be named the new manager of Sunderland today and Huddersfield Town’s boss could be on the radar of a Premier League club if their current boss leave at the end of this season.

Manchester United are said to be ‘leading the race’ ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton to sign a Blackburn Rovers teenager while Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has discussed why the club signed another defender on-loan from Liverpool last month.

In Scotland, Aberdeen’s manager has said that ‘good players are in demand’ as they compete to sign an ex-West Brom and Hull City star who is now a free agent while a former Fulham midfielder has compared making his Dundee United debut last night to winning promotion with the Cottagers.

Finally, a former Cardiff City and Middlesbrough player could be set for a return to football following his Bluebirds release back in October.

Here are Friday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours and news:

1. Cherries needed defensive reinforcements Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says Chris Mepham's injury made him realise he needed to recruit another defender and was part of the reasoning behind signing Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool (DorsetLive)

2. Former Championship star is in demand up north Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says "good players are in demand" as admits an interest in signing former Hull City and West Brom midfielder Robert Snodgrass and faces competition for the player who was released by the Baggies last month (Daily Record)

3. McDonald thrilled to be back playing football Former Fulham star Kevin McDonald has compared making his Dundee United debut last night to winning promotion to the Premier League with the London club after 19 months out of the game (The Courrier)

4. Manchester United leading race to sign Rovers starlet Manchester United are in pole position to sign Blackburn Rovers teen sensation Ashley Phillips but the 16 year old is also target for likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton (Football Insider)