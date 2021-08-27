Friday's Championship transfer latest: Preston North End midfielder goes out on loan, Lancashire rivals Blackpool interested in youngster and Middlesbrough boss could raid his old club

As Tom Bayliss heads out of the Deepdale exit door to join League One outfit Wigan Athletic on a season long loan, a few other deals could be in the pipepline in the Championship

Blackpool are yet to make a fresh offer for Crewe Alexandra starlet Owen Dale.

Dale, who is 22-years-old, has been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road before the end of the transfer window.

Oliver Burke

He has had an impressive past few years at Crewe and has caught the eye of the Seasiders.

However, Neil Critchley’s haven’t made a new approach for him at this current stage.

The Railwaymen have seen key players such as Harry Pickering, Perry Ng and Charlie Kirk leave the club this year and won’t want to lose Dale so close to the end of the window.

New Swansea City signing Kyle Joseph looks set to leave the Swans this weekend with Cheltenham Town being favourites to agree a loan deal.

The news has come as a shock to Swansea fans, the majority of whom have seen some real glimpses of class in Joseph since his move from Wigan Athletic.

Player development is crucial, especially when a player is only 19 years of age.

Neil Warnock has confirmed that Oliver Burke is a player he likes, amid reports claiming Middlesbrough are in talks to sign the forward.

Boro are still aiming to bring in another winger before the transfer window closes on Tuesday evening and have turned their attentions elsewhere as they appear likely to miss out on Heerenveen's Mitchell van Bergen.

Boro were in talks to sign Burke from Sheffield United on Friday morning and while the Boro boss was coy, he admitted that the 24-year-old is a player he admires.

Warnock said: “He’s a good player, Oliver. He’s alright, I like him. You’ll just have to wait and see…”

Burke only arrived at Sheffield United last summer and has two years remaining on his current deal at Bramall Lane.

However, there are plenty of attacking reinforcements in the Blades' squad and it is believed that they would be willing to do a deal with Boro for the right price, which would see Burke move to Teesside.