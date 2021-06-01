Fresh twist in Preston North End transfer saga, West Brom eye £10m striker
Preston North End are bracing themselves up for a hectic couple of months, as they look to add some more talent to their squad when the summer transfer window opens, with an eye to pushing up the table next season.
Last season, the Lilywhites finished in 13th place, and will be looking to take the positive momentum gained from an excellent end to the 2020/21 campaign straight into the upcoming season.
Meanwhile, Preston's pre-season friendly schedule close to being finalised, with games against the likes of Bamber Bridge, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Scottish giants Celtic now on the cards as the team look to get themselves fighting fit for the upcoming season.
The Lilywhites will undergo a pre-season training camp in Scotland, and will also have a game against Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, who finished fifth in the top tier last season.
Meanwhile, when discussing the club's progression under new manager Frankie McAvoy, ex-Preston star Steve Wilkinson claimed: “It can’t be easy when you have always been a right-hand man, a support network for the boss. “It’s like, ‘Right you’re the boss now’.
“I remember with Gary (Peters), I would not go as far as to say he was tough but we always knew who was the boss, who was picking the team. But he gave us that freedom to express ourselves within the boundaries of the team’s structure.”
