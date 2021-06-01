Fresh twist in Preston North End transfer saga, West Brom eye £10m striker

Last season, the Lilywhites finished in 13th place, and will be looking to take the positive momentum gained from an excellent end to the 2020/21 campaign straight into the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Preston's pre-season friendly schedule close to being finalised, with games against the likes of Bamber Bridge, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Scottish giants Celtic now on the cards as the team look to get themselves fighting fit for the upcoming season.

The Lilywhites will undergo a pre-season training camp in Scotland, and will also have a game against Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, who finished fifth in the top tier last season.

Meanwhile, when discussing the club's progression under new manager Frankie McAvoy, ex-Preston star Steve Wilkinson claimed: “It can’t be easy when you have always been a right-hand man, a support network for the boss. “It’s like, ‘Right you’re the boss now’.

“I remember with Gary (Peters), I would not go as far as to say he was tough but we always knew who was the boss, who was picking the team. But he gave us that freedom to express ourselves within the boundaries of the team’s structure.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Mitrovic could go to Serie A Roma have been named as the favourites to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer. The Serbia international struggled in the Premier League last season, scoring just three goals in 27 outings. (SkyBet)

2. Swans loan star unsure of future plans Chelsea starlet Marc Guehi has revealed he's uncertain where he'll be playing his football next season, following a loan spell with Swansea. However, he's insisted he'll keep a close eye on the Swans' future endeavours regardless of his next destination. (Club website)

3. Lees linked with Robins Bristol City are rumoured to be plotting a move for free agent Tom Lees, who left Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation to League One. The former Leeds ace made over 250 appearances for the Owls, including 39 last season. (Bristol Post)

4. Forest loan man retires Following a season on loan with Nottingham Forest, veteran striker Glenn Murray has announced his retirement from the game. The 37-year-old scored 217 goals over the course of his career, and inspired Brighton's promotion up from League One to the top flight over two spells. (Evening Standard)