Freed Chelsea midfielder is on Preston North End’s radar

The attacking midfielder has been subject of media reports claiming he was on the Lilywhites’ radar.

It is understood that the contact came from those representing Brown rather than PNE initiating it themselves.

North End will assess his suitability though, as they do with any player put their way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izzy Brown has been linked with Preston North End

They have been offered a number of players during the close season as agents try to find new homes for those they represent.

Brown, 24 was loaned out seven times by Chelsea and made just one substitute appearance for the Blues.

He has played against PNE for Rotherham, Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday in the last few seasons.

He has also been on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Leeds.

Brown’s most fruitful spell came at Huddersfield with whom he spent the second half of the 2016/17 season.

He was in the Terriers team which was promoted to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs.

Brown can play in a variety of attacking roles and North End are looking to bolster their scoring rate and creativity.

Whether the former West Bromwich Albion trainee fits the bill, remains to be seen.

PNE to date have signed central defender Liam Lindsay from Stoke City on a two-year contract.

A loan deal with Liverpool for Sepp van den Berg has been agreed, with it just needing the defender’s signature on his return from holiday.

Daniel Iversen should also return as long as Leicester’s two main keepers stay fit at the Euros. At the other end of the pitch, North End are taking their time to assess various attacking options.

They want a striker, a winger and possibly an attacking midfielder.

It is unlikely they will jump straight away for a striker, perhaps waiting until pre-season to see if further options become available.

Although most clubs have done a bit of business so far, they have mainly been Bosmans and the market is still fairly quiet.

With a fortnight still to go to the start of pre-season training for most clubs, it could take a bit more time for things to busy up.

There is not a huge amount of cash swilling around the EFL pot after the pandemic forced games to be played behind closed doors since March last year.