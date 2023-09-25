Preston North End's Freddie Woodman

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman believes disappointment at Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United shows the progress made by the team this season.

The Lilywhites headed to the New York Stadium top of the Championship table, looking for their seventh straight league win. North End fell behind in the first half courtesy of ex-PNE man Jordan Hugill’s long range strike, but Liam Lindsay popped up with a headed equaliser just before half-time. North End had enjoyed the better of the first 45 minutes.

Ryan Lowe’s men then pushed for a winner in the second half and got into promising positions time and time again, but the Millers held firm and denied Preston of all three points. Woodman did not have a great deal to do over the piece, with Hugill’s opener the home side’s only shot on target in the game. There was a degree of frustration post-match, but the shot-stopper looked on the bright side.

“Oh yeah, it was boring to be honest,” said Woodman. “I didn’t have a lot to do apart from pick out a worldie goal that went in the top bin, but apart from that the defence were as they’ve been all season: top. They headed everything, blocked everything and it was a pretty quiet day to be honest. They had an overload on the side and I was thinking ‘happy days’ if he shoots (Hugill) - because nine times out of 10 you pick them up or it goes in the crowd.

“As soon as it left his foot, I knew I was in a bit of trouble. I tried to get across and just couldn’t get there, because it was right in the stanchion. So yeah, a good goal, but we did what we’ve done all season and got one back straight away. We were a bit disappointed to be honest; a few heads were down and that. But I think, once the manager came in and spoke to us, we realised we’ve got 20 points from the start of the season - seven points in a three game week - so there are a lot of positives.

“But yeah, it’s strange, we’re kicking ourselves in there that we haven’t come away with three points. It’s the standards we’ve set but I think it’s also a reality check and gives us a moment to go ‘oof, we are doing really well and probably exceeding expectation’. It’s a good reality check, in a way. So yeah, we are disappointed, but we’ve got to take it. Second half, we got into some great positions and had so many opportunities. We just didn’t have that final touch and it just didn’t fall our way, which happens in football sometimes.

“There have been a few games this season where we’ve gone behind, and last season we probably lose the game or draw. This season it has been a lot better, coming away with a lot more victories and we find ourselves up at the top. I think the manager has been really good at keeping us grounded, but letting us enjoy where we are. We are loving it and loving coming to play at places like this, with the fans there and expecting us to win.