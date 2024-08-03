Freddie Woodman | Camera Sport

The goalkeeper has missed the last two games against Salford City and Everton

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has sustained a muscle injury.

The Lilywhites’ shot-stopper dropped out of Tuesday’s game at Salford City, during the warm-up and then played no part in Saturday’s 0-3 defeat to Everton. North End kick off their league campaign next Friday, at home to Sheffield United. Woodman was not risked against the Toffees and the Blades clash may come too soon, but PNE’s manager does not expect his number one to be out for longer than that.

“Against Salford, he didn’t feel too good,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post. “And then, obviously in training he felt a muscle. So, we’ve had it assessed - it’s nothing too major, but we have obviously got to wrap him up in a bit of cotton wool if you like.

“He is telling me he will be available, but what we have got to do is monitor him. We will monitor the player, not the injury, if that makes sense. If he is feeling fine and good, we’ll keep an open mind to it. I am confident we can make sure he’s available for the Sheffield United game.”

When asked about the possibility of PNE looking for a goalkeeper, Lowe added: “No, because if he is not going to be available for Friday, it will probably be a few days give or take. When it happened, we were thinking whether it is short or long-term. It is definitely short-term. How short it is going to be, I don’t really know until the player presents on a daily basis.

“But, he is optimistic and I am optimistic, like I always am. If he misses one game, so be it. I would rather him miss two or three games than miss ten or 12 - and I don’t think that is going to be the case. I am hoping to have him available. Whether it’s Sheffield United, Sunderland or Swansea, I don’t know. If he misses one or two, then it won’t be the end of the world.”