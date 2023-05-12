Woodman joined PNE last summer having spent the latter part of that season on loan at AFC Bournemouth where he largely played a backup goalkeeper role. He was a part of the squad that secured promotion to the top flight but he went in search of a first team role.

He joined North End and has been a near ever-present across all competitions. He played 49 times in all, every single league game and all but one of the cup games – a 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If you manage to play a full season and keep yourself fit throughout the full season it's good going. I'm happy I've been able to do that, I'm delighted my body has allowed me to do that. I put in work every single day to let me produce performances and keep myself healthy. I'm happy I've been able to get to that many games.

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman in action

“I was coming into the last game and thinking it's my last game and I'm not going to be playing for the next couple of months so I'm just going to go out there and give it everything. I really enjoyed playing. I spent so much time not playing and I just wanted to go out there and enjoy it.

"I was happy I was able to make a few saves but we couldn't do anything about the result. It disappoints me because I would have liked to have ended the season with a win and given the fans something to get excited about for next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodman was awarded the Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year award after Monday’s closing game against Sunderland, in his first campaign in PR1. He’s the second goalkeeper in two season to win the award after Daniel Iversen was given the honour last term.

The award meant a lot to Woodman, as has the support he’s received from the fans over the past season.

He said: "That's quite special for me, it gives me goosebumps that you build a connection over the season with the fans and they follow you through thick and thin. I've had good games and I've had bad games but I feel like they've supported me throughout and it's been nice to have that.