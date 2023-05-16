PNE fell short this campaign, in the end finishing in 12th place, six points off the play-off places with worse goal difference too.

It was all to play for in the final five games of Preston’s Championship campaign, though they took just one point from a possible 15.

Woodman already has experience of the post season in the second tier, doing so twice in two season on loan at Swansea City. He reached the final at Wembley before being defeated by Brentford in 2021, having been beaten by the Bees in the semis a season prior.

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman with his wound in their home game against Cardiff City

According to North End’s no.1, manager Ryan Lowe has already made it clear that he wants his charges pushing for the play-offs next term.

He said: “It has to be the only aim. If you start any Championship season, it doesn't matter if you've come up or you've been relegated, or if you've just been in mid table.

"We all start on zero points and we should all aim to finish as high in the table as we possibly can. That aim should be to be in the top six.

"I know I'll come back here next season and that will be the aim, the gaffer has already mentioned it. It's exciting, it's what keeps you hungry. It excites me now and makes me want to get the summer out of the way now and come back and do it again. It has to be the aim.”

Woodman has starred in his first campaign in PR1, keeping 17 clean sheets including a recording break seven in a row to start of life in the Championship for the Lilywhites.

But when it comes to his favourite moment of the campaign, it was a personal choice, from a previous loan.

He said: “It's a hard one! I was thinking about this and chatting to Greg Cunningham and asking him what was the best moment - I quite liked Blackburn away, that was a nice one.