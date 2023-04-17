Freddie Woodman backs Preston North End to bounce back with Swansea City trip

PNE suffered defeat at the weekend, away at Millwall, with a goal in each half for the hosts. Tom Bradshaw headed Zian Flemming’s cross into the back of the net before Flemming got a goal of his own in the second period, volleying Jake Cooper’s header down beyond Woodman.

It was a blow in North End’s play-off push, starting the day level on points with Millwall but outside the top six, only on goal difference – a win would have seen Lowe’s men rise up into fifth place.

Instead, they are now eight, dropping down one place compared to before the game as Coventry City won. Blackburn Rovers’ draw with Reading also means that they’re now a point behind the top six, rather than lacking only on goal difference.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hugs Freddie Woodman

There is little time for the Lilywhites to lick their wounds however, they quickly go into their next game against Swansea City on Wednesday. Woodman is looking to manager Ryan Lowe to lift the players ahead of the trip to South Wales, as he has done in the past.

He said: “It's tough, but the manager has been brilliant at that, getting us up and getting us going again. We've had worse setbacks than this, let's be honest. After Norwich at home, no one would have thought we'd be in this position.

"He's brilliant at getting us back and I'm sure we'll be good to go on Wednesday. There are a lot of points to play for and we're doing everything we can to pick up maximum points.

"This one hurts but we need to go again on Wednesday.”

It’s a return to a former home for Woodman in midweek, after spending two seasons with the Swans, winning a Championship golden glove and getting into the play-offs twice.

Now however he had developed a bond with the North End fans and is appreciating their backing.

He said: “It's important to stick together, they've been right behind us since we turned the corner and got the form right. Long may it continue.