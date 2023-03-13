Freddie Woodman addresses injury doubts as Preston North End prepare to take on Rotherham United

Woodman collided with Kion Etete in the first half of North End’s 2-0 win and received lengthy treatment to cut just below his right eye. In the end, he had three stitches at half time and managed to play on for the full 90 minutes, keeping his 16th clean sheet of his Championship campaign.

The 26-year-old was pretty adamant he’d be available again for selection when asked whether the cut would keep him out in midweek.

He said: “Absolutely not - for sure. There aren't many games left of the season so I want to play them all. I came here to play games and I don't think I'll be able to miss Tuesday.

“I don't really know how the concussion and that works, I think if you get a bang on your head and you feel a bit dizzy then you've got concussion but I felt fine.

"The only thing that was causing me issues was the blood going into my eye. I kept blinking but I couldn't seem to get rid of it so for me it was just a case of getting to half time. The medical team are brilliant, and the doc, they stitched me up and in the second half I felt fine.”

Woodman came in for praise from manager Ryan Lowe after his hardy performance that was littered with some fine saves to maintain North End’s advantage.

Lowe couldn’t help poking fun at his no.1 after his injury though, stating he was already too pretty anyway...

Woodman said: "That's a bit harsh, isn't it! When I came in I looked at my phone and I had a photo from my old man, he had 17 stitches and he said 'it isn't quite that, is it son?' He's done me there, really!