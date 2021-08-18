Frankie McAvoy reveals Preston North End recruitment meeting as search continues for new players

There are a number of factors involved when the Lilywhites look to recruit – first off, whether the player is interested, and then the financial elements of a potential fee and wages.

PNE are still without the one or two players McAvoy has previously said he would like to add.

The 54-year-old admits however that the focus must always be on winning games, as their Championship campaign continues regardless of whether there are deals to be made.

Frankie McAvoy (centre) with Peter Ridsdale (left) and Paul Gallagher (right).

He told the Lancashire Post: “In terms of recruitment we have James (Beet), Craig (Hemmings) and Peter (Ridsdale) behind the scenes and they’re working and there are lots of targets.

“It’s just about trying to get the right one, that wants to come first and foremost.

“I know myself that they’re working hard to try and do that.

“We spent Sunday trying to go through some stuff as well.

“The main focus is that we’re trying to get into winning ways. That’s my main focus at the moment.

“At the end of the day, we work closely together, it’s not like they’re off doing their own things and we don’t know about it.

“We work together on a daily basis as well.

“We’re mindful that our task is to go and win games and the Championship is our bread and butter. That’s what we get paid for.

“We’ve got to get people that are better and want to come here.

“Unfortunately then for the lads that are then surplus to requirements we’ve got to be honest with them. At the moment we are where we are and if anything changes you’ll be there first to know.”

McAvoy knows that the mental toughness of his squad will be important as they look to get going in their 2021/22 campaign, having lost their opening three games.

That does not mean he will be laying to his charges, though.

He said: “It’s a massive thing (mental toughness), I’ve said this before and I don’t hide from the fact that in starting off, we haven’t done well enough.

“What we need to do is get back to what we did for the last eight games of last season, getting back into those winning ways and building momentum, keeping clean sheets, forcing the issue and getting goals and winning games.

“It’s easy to pull players aside and say, ‘That was no good’. But you’ve got to say, ‘Here’s why that was no good, can we get this any better?’

“And that’s how I’ve done it from when I’ve come in.”