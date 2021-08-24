Frankie McAvoy praises his side after 'magnificent' game that was tough on coaches in Carabao Cup

Emil Riis scored twice in the first half - with Anthony O' Connor and Cole Stockton getting the Shrimps back level - before Ryan Ledson and Sepp van den Berg sealed the win.

It was a classic cup tie with action at both ends throughout the game, both sets of fans making their voices heard and committed tackles.

The Lilywhites looked to be in a comfortable position going into half time, two goals to the good, but for a stoppage time goal from the Shrimps.

Frankie McAvoy at the Mazuma Stadium. Credit: PNE/Ian Robinson.

Stephen Robinson's side started the second half brightly and got on level terms, the Mazuma Stadium rocking from the effects of both sets of fans.

McAvoy was proud of how his side held their ground and worked thei way back into the lead.

"It was a magnificent game," McAvoy told the Lancashire Post.

"It's not great for coaches on the side to be honest, we're 2-0 up and we need to defend the situation better.

"We don't and that gives Morecambe a lift at half time, it gets their tails up.

"We need to make sure we come out and we're strong and hardened because that's how games can change.

"When the second goes in, that's when momentum can change and swing but I thought the boys were asked the question tonight.

"They stood up, answered it and I thought our third goal was magnificent and the play and build up for the fourth goal was excellent - wing back to wing back.

"We've said before that it's something we try and do and work on."

Danish striker Emil Riis bagged two on the night, already having passed last years total for goals with four so far this campaign.

His head coach was delighted with his contribution, and that of the supporting cast.

Ledson's goal almost found its way with the supporters behind the goal having found the back of the net, such was the force in his strike that found the top left corner.

"I'm delighted for Emil tonight, I know he may have got a bit of fortune with his second goal but sometimes you need that to go your way," McAvoy said.

"His finish for his first goal was excellent. He was a handful and a threat which I was delighted with.

"Ryan's goal was worthy of winning any match, I thought it was excellent.

"A couple of lay offs around the box, a set back and the finish was great.

"I'm delighted we're in the next round but it was a tough game.

"They're a decent team, they're big, strong and make it difficult for you.

"Credit to our boys, if you come away from home and score four goals you've got to be happy."