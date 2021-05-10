Frankie McAvoy is Preston North End's new head coach
Frankie McAvoy has been appointed Preston North End head coach after a successful eight-game audition as intermi
McAvoy took charge on March 21 after Alex Neil was sacked and subsequently led PNE to five wins, two draws a single defeat.
North End finished the season with a four-game winning run, with 53-year-old McAvoy offered the job within 48 hours of the 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest on the final day.
He worked as No.2 to Neil at Hamilton Academical, Norwich and then North End, this his first time as a No.1.
It's the first time PNE have employed a head coach rather than a manager.
Paul Gallagher has hung up his boots as a player to join McAvoy's first-team coaching staff.
The midfielder worked with McAvoy in his time as interim and has now accepted a full-time coaching role along with Steve Thompson.
