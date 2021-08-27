Frankie McAvoy is banking on striker Emil Riis to deliver the goods for Preston North End

The PNE striker has already beaten last season’s total for goals, just six games into 2021/22.

There has never been a doubt about the ability of the young Dane, who made a quick impression on the North End fans when he first joined.

He was quick, powerful and positive in his play but that style seemed to wain as performances of the team dipped and goals dried up.

Frankie McAvoy with Emil Riis during Tuesday’s cup win at Morecambe

There seemed the be a lot of hard work from the 22-year-old with few rewards.

This season however looks more like the confident marquee signing that arrived in October of last season.

PNE head coach McAvoy told the Lancashire Post: “When you bring someone in there is an adrenaline rush that people get for something new, I think we saw that with Emil straight away.

“Unfortunately that can go as time passes. He found it a bit tougher after that and eventually found himself out of the team.

“When you’re a front player, confidence – no matter what people think about it – confidence is a big thing.

“When you hit the net and are playing well as a front player you can see it in their demeanour when they play.

“At the moment, we have Emil in a good place and I’m hoping it can continue for a long, long time.

“But he’s young, he’s in charge of his own destiny. He’s 22 and this could be the season for him.

“Strikers and front players are judged on goals and assists he needs to make sure that he’s getting high tallies in one or both, which I would love.”

Although there are goals coming from forward areas, North End are still in the market to add more firepower to their squad. Connor Wickham remains on trial at the club and it is unlikely that should they choose to make offer to him, that it would be sorted before the weekend’s game against Swansea City.

McAvoy expects to see transfer activity at Deepdale, both in and out. He said: “He’s doing good (Wickham), we’ll see how he does.

“We just need to make sure that we assess him as honestly as he can and make sure he fits into our remit going forward and can offer something.

“If we don’t think he can we won’t offer him something, he understands that.

“There are a few that we’re looking at but we just need to make sure that we can get it done.

“We’re looking at ones that we can maybe move on as well.