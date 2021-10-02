Frankie McAvoy frustrated to see Preston North End throw away the lead in defeat to Queens Park Rangers

A game which ebbed and flowed at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium saw QPR take the lead through Lyndon Dykes before Emil Riis equalised.

North End then made the perfect start to the second half, Josh Earl turning home a Sean Maguire cross to put them 2-1 up.

Two goals in four minutes swung the contest back to the home side, Jimmy Dunne and Ilias Chair finding the net to end the Lilywhites' unbeaten run.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy gives out instructions to his players at Queens Park Rangers

McAvoy said: "I'm disappointed with the outcome, I felt we were comfortable at 2-1.

"I've seen the footage back of their second goal, I didn't think it was a free-kick at the time which led to that goal. but we have to defend it better.

"For the third goal it looked like the ball went out of play as it went down the channel but again we have to defend it better.

"We started the game okay but then QPR came into the game and they were the dominant team in the first half.

"The goal we scored to equalise was a good one and that settled us down. It became a decent game from there.

"We spoke at half-time that we needed to take the game to them, be a bit more confident, a bit more courageous going forward.

"We showed that intent, we went 2-1 up very early, a good goal for us.

"After that we had opportunities to get a third goal and make it difficult for QPR.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the third goal and things went as they did.

"They gave us everything, we tried to win the game and unfortunately it went against us."

North End lost three players to injury during the game, Ali McCann lasting only 25 minutes of his full Championship debut after hurting his ankle in a challenge with Andre Gray.

Patrick Bauer and Sean Maguire later went off.

McAvoy said: "Ali has got an ankle injury and we won't know until tomorrow the severity of it,

"It was too sore for him to carry on.

"Big Pat had a dead leg and it was difficult for him. It was a deep one, he managed to play through the remainder of the first half but he wasn't able to come out for the second half.

"With Sean, apparently there was a stamp on him, his hamstring seems to have a tweak in it."