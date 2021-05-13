Frankie McAvoy explains why Preston North End have released Billy Bodin and Louis Moult

Bodin and Moult have been released by the Lilywhites, with them out of contract at the end of June.

Injuries have restricted them making an impact at North End, 29-year-old Bodin missing the whole of the 2018/19 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, while cartilage surgery kept him out for a time in the campaign just finished.

Moult, 28, hasn't kicked a ball in the first-team since August 2019 having also suffered a damaged ACL.

He's been back in training since early March and made the bench for two games in April but didn't get on to the pitch.

McAvoy said: "Sometimes people need a fresh start in life. Louis and Billy have been a bit unfortunate with injuries.

"Louis scored against Wigan and then we went to Swansea, he looked great and we were thinking we are going to see the best of him.

"Unfortunately he then suffered that horrific injury. He's now fit and ready to play.

Billy Bodin in action for Preston North End against Brighton in the Carabao Cup

"The unfortunate thing is that in the time he has lost, there are others we have got here who in my opinion are ahead of him at the moment,

"He needs to go and play, he is hungry to go and play football. Billy is similar.

"They need to go and find another home where they can try and flourish as footballers. I wish them all the best and I have the greatest respect for both of them."

Moult scored eight goals in 40 appearances after signing from Motherwell for £450,000 in January 2018.

Louis Moult in the warm-up ahead of PNE's game against Brentford in April

North End signed Bodin for £500,000 from Bristol Rovers a few days after Moult's arrival. Capped once by Wales, the winger scored four goals in 44 games.

Also being released from the first-team squad are David Nugent, Josh Ginnelly and Graham Burke.

All have been seeing out their contracts on loan - Nugent at Tranmere Rovers, Ginnelly with Scottish club Hearts and Burke in Ireland at Shamrock Rovers.

From the youth-team squad, Kyi Nicholson, Ben Dooley and Harry Huddart have been released at the end of the second year of their scholarships.