Frankie McAvoy curses cruel football as Preston North End narrowly lose out to Huddersfield Town

PNE were the better side for the majority of the game before Sepp van den Berg scored an own goal which proved to be the only goal of the game.

Huddersfield failed to register a single shot on target throughout the game, although they did hit the post after taking the lead, but took all three points from the John Smith's Stadium.

McAvoy was pleased with what he saw from his side defensively but was disappointed with North End failing to regualrly test Lee Nicholls in the Terriers' goal.

Frankie McAvoy during PNE's 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Brad Potts was a surprise inclusion in the front two and his head coah was happy enough with his contribution.

He said: "Football can be cruel. Defensively, we looked as though we were back to how we were.

"I thought our two wing backs were excellent. Young boys that, for me, showed real enthusiasm and energy to get up and down the pitch.

"I don't think anybody can have a go and say we were a back five. We tried to go and win the game, we brought Ched back in with Potts who is a willing runner - the two of them were to take it in and work off it.

"The only disappointing thing for us is we really didn't work the goalkeeper enough going forward.

"I'm just so bitterly disappointed that we've managed to, once again, send the fans home with nothing. I didn't think they deserved that. But at the end of the day, football can be cruel."

McAvoy made four changes for the clash in Yorkshire, Josh Earl, Ben Whiteman, Potts and Ched Evans all coming into the starting XI.

Earl was a standout in the opening 45 minutes and could have set up multiple Lilywhites' goals had a teammate obliged at the other end of the cross.

Wing backs being aggressive is important to McAvoy in the 3-5-2 system and he wants to continue to see PNE creating chances but urged his side to start racking up wins.

He said: "Daniel said to me coming off that he hadn't had a shot to save, that's a credit defensively but what we have done is concede again which is bitterly disappointing.

"We need to do better, I've seen it back, but what we need to make that's the kind of performance we give defensively and our wing backs are really aggressive.

"That's why I decided to play this system, I wanted to create more opportunities and score more goals.

"Football can be cruel at times and that was one of those occasions, on another night the least we get away with is a 0-0 with a point on the board.

"What we need to do is quickly gather up wins."