Frankie McAvoy applauds Preston North End's display in Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool

The Lilywhites had some great chances to score in the first half, with Brad Potts seeing a shot saved when clean through.

Sean Maguire was denied by Red keeper Adrian from close range, Ryan Ledson's follow-up cleared off the line.

The scoreline stayed blank until the 61st minute when Takumi Minamino gave the Reds the lead.

Divock Oirgi made it 2-0 in the 85th minute.

McAvoy said: "Our game plan was excellent I thought, we caused Liverpool issues on the counter.

"We knew we would get moments in the game and we were hoping when they came our way we would stick them in the net.

"We had the best chances of the first half and I don't think Liverpool managed to penetrate us or cut us open at any stage in the first half.

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy on the touchline with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

"The disappointing part was that we were caught by a diagonal run off the back of our wing-back for the first goal. We managed to get back in shape but they still scored

"Goals change games, the longer you are in the game against opposition like that, the more chance you have of winning it.

"We knew as a group they would have a lot of the ball but I have seen the stats - nine attempts each, four on target each. I don't think there are many teams who have limited Liverpool to as few opportunities,

"That is down to the players, they gave me everything tonight.

Preston North End players Brad Potts and Liam Lindsay applaud the fans at the final whistle

"I was so disappointed after Saturday's result that I was hoping we could have a fantastic result against Liverpool and send the fans home happy.

"It wasn't to be but it wasn't through the want of trying.

"Tonight we gave a performance which the boys could be proud of, we got down by a bit of quality. The second goal was a great scorpion kick from Origi which killed the game.

"I felt the midfield three of McCann, Ledson and Potts were very good.

"When you high press against Liverpool they can work through it so we had a plan if they managed to breach us or break us, we were brave and kept a high line.

"We prepared really well and in the main you could see that, particularly in the first half.

"I felt the Preston fans were magnificent, I didn't think we heard the Liverpool fans much until they scored the goal. I felt it was a performance the lads could hold their heads high."