FOUR things we learned from Preston North End’s victory over Swansea City

The Lilywhites fell behind in the first half but rallied to take the lead before the break, adding another in the second half.

Joel Piroe opened the scoring before Sepp van den Berg scored his second goal in four days – having opened his professional account in the Carabao Cup against Morecambe on Tuesday – just two minutes later.

Ben Whiteman scored a free-kick in the second half to extend North End’s advantage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie McAvoy is a positive force on and off the pitch

TOM SANDELLS looks at four talking points from the game.

1. Riis will tear you apart, again.

Emil Riis was back at it on Saturday. He’d looked a threat in midweek against Morecambe and Frankie McAvoy kept the faith in the 22-year-old to start him in the Championship.

Riis had already scored in the league this season, opening the scoring against Hull City, before he was hooked at half-time and his side lost 4-1. Against Morecambe he was a handful and looked dangerous, he did the same against higher-quality opponents on Saturday.

He took his goal with confidence and smashed it home – but that is the key.

The forward is full of confidence, the goals are flowing and he’s exciting to watch.

Hopefully that remains the case and, if he has to endure another spell without goals, he is able to keep his head up.

2. Give Frankie credit.

Frankie McAvoy has lost four of the 15 games he’s been in charge of at PNE.

He has 23 points out of a possible 39.

His side started the season poorly but his record still speaks for itself. He deserves credit for the results he has got so far as PNE boss.

He’s a likeable guy that wants to unite the fans and players, too.

McAvoy does the right things and is positive, on and off the pitch.

He deserves to be backed, by fans and the club alike, and sometimes that can be lost when in a poor run of form.

3. The window.

There are a couple of days left of the transfer window and PNE expect to be doing some business.

How they do over the next 48 hours could determine the next half of their season.

Goals are a must, even if they have been here recently, and potentially a little strength in depth.

Time will tell what comes about and how successful the window ends up being at Deepdale.

4. Time for a break.

It’s what every fan dreads, but the internationals are upon us.

A win before the break is always a nice boost and it gives players time to recover.

Hopefully it only adds more fuel to the PNE fire and they continue their fine form on the other side of the break.