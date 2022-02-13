Four things we learned from Preston North End’s victory at Peterborough United

TOM SANDELLS looks at four talking points from the contest.

1. Not one for the neutrals.

In all honesty, Saturday’s game was a poor one. There were a few a factors that went into that – the pitch at London Road was not in great condition and the wind also played its part.

Preston North End try to find a way through following a corner kick

Both sides were hampered but neither side could really get much of a foothold in the game either, it was constantly scrappy. Neither side really settled into the game nor the surface.

The home side had the better of the chances over the piece, Daniel Iversen pulling off a few saves and the integrity of his crossbar tested too.

It’s what you’d expect from a struggling side, but not quite from Ryan Lowe’s play-off chasers.

2. Moment of magic.

Now the negativity is out of the way, the game was won on a moment of magic.

A bright spark on a dreary afternoon’s football – Cameron Archer pulling the ball on to his left foot and arcing it into the far corner.

It seemed to take a short while to find the net but the precision and class was there to be seen, a deciding moment.

He looks to be a real gem and having been quiet, in a poor game, he popped up to make the difference - and he is only 20, six games into his loan.

3. Four points off...

North End are now four points of the play-off place.

Is it too much to expect Ryan Lowe to steer PNE into the play-off places, having taken over them in the bottom half, within the first few months of his tenure? Yes, but then again, why not?

Stranger things have happened and it is difficult not to get carried away with the Lowecomotion.

The league is ridiculously tight, and North End’s extra games played, compared to others around, them will go against them but anything is possible.

It is better to be nearby and not quite make it but spend weeks excited about the prospect than to have no such thing.

It will if nothing else go to highlight the impressive impact Lowe has had since his arrival.

4. A free week.

PNE now have the chance to get a few rest days in.

Patrick Bauer and Alan Browne were in the wars on Saturday and the squad can look a little thin at times, so keeping players fresh will be key, especially if the hunt for the play-offs is on.

It gives a little time for extra focus internally and potentially some reflection, rather than being thrust straight into another game.