Four things we learned from Preston North End’s victory at Hull City

Cameron Archer scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute, with North End fending off the Tigers to see the game out and take the points.

TOM SANDELLS looks at four talking points from the win.

1. The new star.

North End players applaud the travelling supporters at the final whistle

PNE fans are very excited about Cameron Archer and what he can do in his short time at the club.

At the moment, he will be at Deepdale until the end of the season; beyond that, we do not know.

Nevertheless, he has already won the favour of the PNE support and is showing glimpses of real star quality.

His touch and finish against Hull was a moment of quality that separated the two sides.

He’s prepared to put up a fight in the game and works hard.

You can already see the love for him from the Lilywhites’ faithful and we’re still only a couple of weeks into his time at the club. The more he gets used to the division, the more that he could offer, too.

2. Solid foundations.

North End’s win was built from solid foundations at the back.

It is true that Hull could have, on another day, scored at least one or two in the first but for excellent saves from Daniel Iversen, but that is what he is there for.

He has said it himself on many occasions, he’s there to keep the ball out of the net.

Iversen is not the type to scream and celebrate a save, or to embrace a centre-half like he’s won the World Cup.

Instead his quite unassuming manner adds to his brilliance, he goes about it with no fuss. PNE saw out the final stages of the game excellently and it means that just one goal can win them the game, a luxury that has not always been afforded.

3. A good week.

PNE picked up five points last week, a draw salvaged in the final minutes, an away point that could have been three and then the three points they had been searching for.

It is easy to say what might have been and to overexplain rather than just looking at it as five from nine, which in itself is nothing special, but it shows that there can be more to come.

They now go into a home game with momentum before a trip to strugglers Peterborough United.

4. A club united.

The affinity between Ryan Lowe and the fans continues to grow, that is no news.

But to some, Paul Huntington being in the away end on Saturday might be.

A modern legend of the club with a decade’s service, the Cumbrian Cannavaro was serenaded and even started some songs himself.