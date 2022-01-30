Four things we learned from Preston North End’s draw with Bristol City

They fell behind in the first half, Chris Martin with a smart finish, before Riis got them level in the second period, following up a shot from Cameron Archer.

Antoine Semenyo put the visitors ahead again only for North End’s leading goalscorer to steal the show. TOM SANDELLS looks at four talking points from the game. 1. Don’t know when they’re beaten.

At the moment, PNE just do not know when they are beaten. Leaving the ground early is a controversial choice amongst football fans and the Lilywhites are currently making fans pay for exiting early.

Preston North End’s Emil Riis celebrates scoring his side’s first goal

There is a steely resilience about this Preston squad that has not originated with Ryan Lowe’s arrival, but has certainly been fired up by it.

They are a tough bunch, a very honest bunch that do give everything for the shirt and are prepared to put the hard yards in. That was again the case on Saturday, they were not at it for large parts of the game but their willingness to dig in got them a point, that felt more like a win with the manner of it.

Ali McCann’s determination to get back to make a tackle on the edge of his own box at 2-1 down with seconds to go – a seemingly pointless endeavour as the game looked lost – was matched by Brad Potts’ effort to get to an Alan Browne pass that was generously laid on to him down the right wing.

2. Emil Riis at it again.

Emil Riis is becoming the striker all PNE fans hoped he’d be when he joined the club. Simply, he knows where the net is. It has taken him a while to get going but he has certainly showed what he can do now.

He has popped up twice in two games with goals when he hasn’t even been in full flow – which is the sign of a good striker.

Only four players in the Championship can better his total of 12 so far, and he has four more in cup competitions too.

He’s in great form and looks set for a 20-goal season too, maybe even more.

3. A club on the up.

PNE as a whole are on the up a the moment.

The team is playing well, the manager has a clear plana and the fans are engaged.

Even down to the song selection pre-match and media content from the club – they are getting it right.

The fans are responding to that and in turn the club are, on and off the pitch.

It is an enjoyable time to be around the Lilywhites.

4. We go again.

A quick turnaround from midweek to Saturday is followed again from Saturday to midweek. Millwall away is a tough trip at any point in the season never mind on a Tuesday night in winter.