Four things we learned as Preston North End’s victory whetted the appetite for more!

Skipper Alan Browne scored the opening goal of the game before the visitors’ own skipper Cauley Woodrow netted to cancel it out. Daniel Johnson scored the winning goal, turning home Ryan Ledson’s free kick.

TOM SANDELLS looks at four talking points from the clash at Deepdale.

1. A new era.

New boss Ryan Lowe enjoyed his first experience of being the manager at Deepdale

It has been said a lot this week but it is the beginning of a new era at PNE. They have a young, energetic new manager in that speaks with real authority and passion.

It is infectious. The stars aligned for Ryan Lowe, He gave a much-needed boost to the PNE fans and his first opportunity to meet them was at home.

The visitors were out of form and staring relegation in the face. Still, there was a match to win and he did just that. It was an impressive performance, far from perfect but you could see what they were doing and why. It only whets the appetite for more.

2. Change of style.

An issue of late for the Lilywhites has been their style of play, or a lack thereof at times.

That is not the case under their new boss.

Bodies were flooding forward and there were plenty of chances created.

This is what many PNE fans have been crying out for, excitement and a side prepared to take risks. It is, of course, still early days but it certainly is all change in PR1.

3. The old guard.

On a day full of new beginnings and change, it was the old guard that came to the fore.

Goals from Browne and Johnson were richly deserved as the two were the best players on the pitch.

Browne has been excellent of late whereas Johnson has struggled to hold down a place in the team.

If the duo can rediscover their best form they will be a huge asset to Preston and to Lowe as they look to shoot up the table – now 14th.

4. Square pegs, round holes.

It was a phrase that the PNE manager used himself and it came from a warning by his assistant Mike Marsh.

Lowe is renowned for varying players’ positions and has also reinvented some.

On Saturday, Ali McCann was used at right wing-back and it didn’t quite work.

The Northern Irishman manfully went about his task but was unable to really impact the game.

Lowe’s choices were limited in that Matthew Olosunde and Tom Barkhuizen – the two most recent right wing-backs – were both abesnt. However the manager insisted post-match that he was not forced into any decisions he made on his starting XI.

In the end, Browne was moved to right wing-back and with more familiarity in the role, he looked more comfortable and accomplished.