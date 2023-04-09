Four 8/10s - Preston North End player ratings gallery as win at QPR keeps play-off hopes alive
Preston North End kept up their hopes of making the play-offs as they beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 in London.
By Tom Sandells
Published 9th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Tom Cannon scored twice in the second half to condemn Gareth Ainsworth’s side to another defeat as they remain in a relegation scrap.
Preston on the other hand went within two points of the top six, with another struggling side in the shape of Reading to come on Easter Monday.
Here’s how we rated the players from their 2-0 win...
