Four 8/10s - Preston North End player ratings gallery as win at QPR keeps play-off hopes alive

Preston North End kept up their hopes of making the play-offs as they beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 in London.

By Tom Sandells
Published 9th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Tom Cannon scored twice in the second half to condemn Gareth Ainsworth’s side to another defeat as they remain in a relegation scrap.

Preston on the other hand went within two points of the top six, with another struggling side in the shape of Reading to come on Easter Monday.

Here’s how we rated the players from their 2-0 win...

The Preston North End team celebrate their second goal.

1. Two to the good

The Preston North End team celebrate their second goal. Photo: Clive Rose

Didn't have a lot to do in the game but came up big when it mattered, such as punching the ball clear amongst a crowded penalty area as QPR desperately searched for a way back into the game.

2. Freddie Woodman - 7

Didn't have a lot to do in the game but came up big when it mattered, such as punching the ball clear amongst a crowded penalty area as QPR desperately searched for a way back into the game.

As he so often does, Jordan Storey just went about his business with so little fuss and gave QPR next to nothing down his side.

3. Jordan Storey - 7

As he so often does, Jordan Storey just went about his business with so little fuss and gave QPR next to nothing down his side.

Took a bang in the first half and needed bandages on a head wound but it did not hinder his performance, had bad days against Dykes in the past but no such thing on Friday.

4. Liam Lindsay - 7

Took a bang in the first half and needed bandages on a head wound but it did not hinder his performance, had bad days against Dykes in the past but no such thing on Friday.

