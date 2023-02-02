Onomah had a whirlwind deadline day as he was released by Fulham at 1:30pm and signed for PNE at 7pm that night.

The 25-year-old has twice won promotion from the Championship with the Cottagers and has found himself a new home after agreeing to end his contract early in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster was inspired to join PNE by manager Ryan Lowe and is hopeful his experience of promotion in the past can benefit the group.

New Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah

He said: "They were different matters. I spoke to Fulham beforehand that I need to go out and play games. I knew I had interest from other leagues, other clubs, it was a different matter entirely.

“It's been quite a quick turnaround for me, the first I knew about Preston was when I spoke to the gaffer and he told me how the club's run, how he sees me fitting into the team and that's what sold me on it really. I've come up on deadline day, got the paperwork signed and I'm ready to get going now.

"I love a challenge and this will definitely be one having a short term deal. I just want to prove myself and get back playing and work as hard as I can. I want to get my head down and focus on that, game by game. Everyone's goal here is to get promoted and I agree with that. In this league, in my experience, anything is possible, any team can beat anyone and we're definitely hungry for that.

"You've just got to go game by game, step by step, don't thing too far ahead. You need togetherness, team morale, off the pitch you need a good changing room and you just have to believe in yourself. If you don't believe in yourself then who is going to believe in you? it's got to come from within first, I believe.”

There was plenty of interest in the former England youth international when he became a free agent but North End acted quickly to secure his services and Onomah will be a Preston player until at least the summer.

He said: “The gaffer understood me, understood my history and understood where I need to get to at this stage of my career. I feel like all the off the pitch stuff is important, you have to make sure that is right before you can perform on the pitch and I feel like I can do that here. As I've come in here today I've met players for the first time and they all seem welcoming, so do the staff. They've all treated me well so far and I can't wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was just to sign for the season and then me and the gaffer have spoken about long term but for now it's just to focus on the season and getting the best out of myself.

Onomah may have a short term deal, but does he have a short term view to his time at PNE?

”Definitely not,” he said.