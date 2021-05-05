Former Preston North End youth player signs for Swansea City's Under-23s

Chorley-born McFayden, 19, was released by North End 12 months ago at the end of a two-year scholarship.

The left-back had trials with Stoke and Sunderland in recent months, before linking-up with Swansea recently.

After a trial period in South Wales in which he played two games, McFayden has signed one-year contract with the Swans' Under-23s with the option of extending it for another 12 months.

McFayden told Swansea's official club website: "It’s a great opportunity for me. It’s a nice club, the surroundings are great, the training ground is lovely and the coaches are experienced.

"The system played here suits me down to the ground. I’m 19 now, so it’s good to have a change. I’m not fazed by the challenge. Moving to Swansea is good for me in terms of football and life skills.

"By joining now, it gives me a head start for next season. I’ve got to know the lads and they’ve given me such a nice welcome.

"The trial went well and I’m delighted to have signed for Swansea.

Former PNE youth team player Lincoln McFadyen Pic courtesy of PNE

"The trial gave me a chance to see how the team played, my general feeling of the club, and vice versa. So it was a perfect fit for both parties."

McFayden had a short loan spell with Clitheroe towards the end of his scholarship at PNE, the loan cut short last March when Covid-19 forced football to shut down.

He was in the same year group at PNE as Tyrhys Dolan and Joe Nolan who are now with Blackburn Rovers, and Tyler Williams who is with Middlesbrough's Under-23s