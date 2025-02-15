Former Preston North End and Wigan Athletic man joins Mark Hughes at Carlisle United

The one-time PNE coach has joined the Cumbrians

Former Preston North End goalkeeping coach Jack Cudworth has joined League Two side Carlisle United until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was released by the Lilywhites as a player but would return to the club as assistant goalkeeping coach to Alan Kelly Jnr. During this time with PNE he got to work with a high prestige of talent including Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone.

Following Ryan Lowe’s appointment as North End boss, Cudworth was replaced once the manager had established his own backroom staff. After that the former ‘keeper moved to Wigan Athletic as an academy coach - before making the step up to first-team level.

Jack Cudworth

Speaking to Goalkeeper.com, about his experience with his hometown club, Cudworth said: “I was born in Preston. My children were born in Preston. It’s a really good community that looks after its own.

“The club liked my character too and they could see something in me, as I made sure that everything was done correctly from cleaning the boots to leaving nothing undone.”

During his time as North End’s academy goalkeeper coach, Cudworth enjoyed a semi-professional career at a string of non-league clubs including Chorley, Nantwich Town and Macclesfield.

Cudworth joins the Cumbrians until the end of the season as part of new manager Mark Hughes’ coaching staff, before returning to his current position of goalkeeper coach at international team Chinese Taipei.

Carlisle have struggled on many fronts over the past two seasons but inconsistency between the sticks has been a particularly pressing issue with Tomas Holy, Harry Lewis and Gabe Breeze all struggling to make their mark.

The appointment comes after the departure of previous coach Tom Weal, who is reportedly set to join Sunderland.

The Blues Sporting director Rob Clarkson said: "We are delighted to welcome Jack to Carlisle United. He has good experience having worked at EFL clubs such as Wigan and Preston.

“He is excited to work with the goalkeepers we have and he starts today. He joins us on a short term contract until the end of the season."