Former Preston North End striker signs for Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads after playing in Icelandic football
Former Preston North End striker Connor Simpson has joined Welsh Premier League side Connah's Quay Nomads.
The 6ft 5ins centre-forward joined PNE for £50,000 from Hartlepool United in January 2018.
He made just one first-team appearance, as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park a month after signing.
North End loaned him to Hyde United, Lancaster City, Carlisle and Accrington Stanley, before he joined Cork City in a permanent deal.
Simpson, 21, had a spell playing in Iceland with Kordrengir last year. He's been training with Connah's Quay for the last few weeks ahead of the transfer window opening.
His move to Wales is dependant on international clearance from the Icelandic FA.
Connah's Quay are managed by Craig Harrison who had a loan spell at PNE from Middlesbrough during David Moyes' time as manager.
Harrison also managed him Hartlepool, giving Simpson his first-team debut there as a 17-year-old.
