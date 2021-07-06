Former Preston North End striker signs for Port Vale

Jamie Proctor in action for Preston North End against Notts County in August 2011

League Two outfit Vale will be the 15th club Preston-born Proctor has played for.

Brought up in Ingol, Proctor came through PNE's youth ranks and progressed to the first-team, making 24 league starts and 13 appearances from the bench - scoring four goals.

His best spell came early in the 2011/12 season when he played in a three-man attack with Neil Mellor and Iain Hume under the management of Phil Brown.

Proctor left Deepdale to join Swansea City in the summer of 2012 after Graham Westley's arrival as PNE boss.

Crawley, Fleetwood Town, Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Rotherham United have been among his homes since.

He had a loan spell at AFC Fylde which was cut short by the pandemic,

Last season, Proctor went on loan from Rotherham to Newport County and Wigan Athletic.

The 29-year-old moved to Port Vale as a free agent having come to the end of his contract at Rotherham.

Vale manager Darrell Clarke told his club's official website: "Jamie ticks the boxes for the attributes of the type of player that I want in the squad.

"He’s going to give us different options for our frontline and he has good knowledge of the league we are in - as well as valuable experience in the leagues above too."