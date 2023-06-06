Former Preston North End striker Iain Hume has no plans to return to England and respects 'boring' pundits

The former Canada international is back in his homeland after spending over two decades away from the country, pursuing a footballing career on these shores.

He came through at Tranmere Rovers before joining Leicester City, Barnsley and then North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now technical director at Woodstock Soccer Club in Ontario, Hume is not playing a return to England any time soon.

Preston North End's Iain Hume celebrates scoring at Exeter City

He said: “I'm not in a hurry. I was away for 21 years so coming back here, I'm two-and-a-half years into that. My kids and my wife have settled in. We're settled in. We've bought a house, brought our dog over, brought all of our 18 or 19 years of our relationship over in a big shipping crate. I'm not in a hurry to be doing that again, I can tell you that for nothing.

"For somebody like myself, who never played at the top in England, I'm a bigger fish here. I've got more opportunities for coaching.

"Never say never, obviously, but I'm coaching here at a level that down the line could be more beneficial in terms of where your career can go. I've got more I can branch out into over here than over there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume was not one for turning his back on football when his playing days ended, that was out of the question.

Instead he’s turned to TV and has gained admiration for those already working in the industry.

He said: “I'm a football nerd. I eat, sleep and breathe football. There has never been anything that was going to be outside of the game. Whether that be coaching or whether that be the TV side of it, I did that when I was in India as well. When I was recovering from my ACL I did the best part of the season out there with Star Sports, which is essentially their Sky Sports, so I did that and came over here (to Canada) and I've been doing the same sort of thing since.

"It's giving me more opportunities because I got to commentate on and be in the studio for game for Canada's qualifying for the World Cup for doing their Gold Cup. It was great doing my first national team game and being able to commentate on it. Just parts of the game that a lot of us take for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doing the TV, as much as people complain about the pundits, it's not as easy as it looks. The amount of study that goes into games, for each game that they present, it's pretty in depth, if you're doing it the right way. I'm learning that now.