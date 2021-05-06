Former Preston North End skipper selected as the new chair of the PFA

Mousinho was at Deepdale between July 2012 and summer 2014, making 32 appearances. He followed Graham Westley from Stevenage and was appointed skipper on joining North End.

He left North End to join Burton Albion and currently plays for League One play-off chasers Oxford United.

A new 13-strong PFA board was elected in April and their first major decision was to select 32-year-old Mousinho as chair, with former Rochdale winger Peter Vincenti as vice-chair.

Former Preston North End midfielder John Mousinho

Mousinho told the PFA's website: "It is an honour to represent our members as elected chair of the Players’ Board, and I look forward to continuing the organisation's vital work.

"We have a diverse, experienced and knowledgeable Players' Board who are perfectly positioned to take the union forward.

"I would like to thank the outgoing Players' Board members, particularly Ben Purkiss, who has mentored me throughout my time at the PFA and has been instrumental in his role as chair."

As part of the wider organisational changes, the Players' Board composition has been adapted to ensure equal representation from all tiers of the membership.

This includes two members from each of the five divisions - Premier League, Women's Super League, Championship, League One and League Two, plus for the first time, representation from three former members.