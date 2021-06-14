Former Preston North End skipper joins Fleetwood Town

The defender's move to Highbury Stadium reunites him with ex-PNE manager Simnon Grayson who now the Cod Army's head coach.

Clarke, 33, has signed a one-year contract, with Fleetwood holding the option of a second year.

He was released by Salford City in May, part way through a two-year deal there.

Former Preston North End skipper Tom Clarke has signed for Fleetwood Town

Clarke had joined Salford after being freed by North End in June last year. He made 247 appearances and scored 15 goals in a seven-year stay at Deepdale.

In May 2015 he skippered PNE at Wembley when they won the League One play-off final 4-0 against Swindon Town.

Clarke will link-up with his new Fleetwood team-mates when the squad report back for pre-season later in June.

As well as working with Grayson at PNE, Clarke also played under him at Huddersfield Town.