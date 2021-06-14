Former Preston North End skipper joins Fleetwood Town
Former Preston North End skipper Tom Clarke has signed for Fleetwood Town.
The defender's move to Highbury Stadium reunites him with ex-PNE manager Simnon Grayson who now the Cod Army's head coach.
Clarke, 33, has signed a one-year contract, with Fleetwood holding the option of a second year.
He was released by Salford City in May, part way through a two-year deal there.
Clarke had joined Salford after being freed by North End in June last year. He made 247 appearances and scored 15 goals in a seven-year stay at Deepdale.
In May 2015 he skippered PNE at Wembley when they won the League One play-off final 4-0 against Swindon Town.
Clarke will link-up with his new Fleetwood team-mates when the squad report back for pre-season later in June.
As well as working with Grayson at PNE, Clarke also played under him at Huddersfield Town.
