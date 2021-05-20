Former Preston North End skipper has been let go by Salford City

Clarke joined the Ammies last summer after seven years with North End.

Although he signed a two-year contract when arriving at Salford, the 33-year-old is one of 13 players released by the League Two outfit.

Others to be released include former Manchester United striker James Wilson and ex-Burnley midfielder George Boyd.

Former PNE skipper Tom Clarke with Salford team-mate Ash Eastham at Wembley

Clarke was a hugely popular figure in his long stay at Deepdale.

The defender announced himself in style by scoring PNE's winner in the League Cup victory over Blackpool in August 2013 - his second game for the club.

He made 247 appearances for North End, scoring 15 goals.

In 2015 Clarke skippered PNE when they beat Swindon 4-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

He left Deepdale last July at the end of his contract - deciding not to sign a short-term extension to cover the re-start games at the end of last season.

At Salford, Clarke started 29 matches and six substitute appearances. He was in the side which won the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley in April - carried over from last season because of the pandemic.

They missed on the League Two play-offs, finishing eighth, having had three managers in charge over the course of the season.