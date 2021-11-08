Former Preston North End manager takes on advisory role at League One strugglers

Neil is helping out Railwaymen boss David Artell who was a former team-mate of his during their playing days at Mansfield Town.

The Scot was sacked by PNE in March after more than three-and-a-half years at Deepdale.

He's been linked with managerial jobs in the Championship in recent months but hasn't yet made a return.

Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil

Explaining Neil's link-up at Gresty Road, Artell said: "I spoke to the chairman months ago just about someone coming in, just a fresh pair of eyes for a few days. Have a look, see where we can improve.

"I played with Alex for a couple of years and we drove in together. He is a great guy. I trust him. He wants to help and he is having a look. ‘What are you doing here, why are you doing that, what’s this and what’s that?’"

"He is questioning staff more than anyone else and has been invaluable already. He is someone I trust, someone who, hopefully, we can pick his brains and improve."

Crewe are bottom of League One at the moment and on Saturday were knocked out of the FA Cup by Swindon Town.