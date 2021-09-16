Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil spotted at Nottingham Forest match prior to Chris Hughton departure
Nottingham Forest are looking for their 12th manager in 12 years following the departure of Chris Hughton this morning.
One of the early names being linked with the vacancy is former Preston North End manager Alex Neil, who was spotted at the City Ground last night as Forest were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough.
Although it’s unclear exactly why the Scot was in attendance for the match, he is amongst the early favourites with the bookmakers to take over from Houghton.
Neil, 40, left the Lillywhites by mutual consent in March with the team sitting 16th in the Championship table and has been out of work ever since.
The former Hamilton and Norwich boss achieved success at both those clubs by leading them to promotion to the Scottish Premiership and Premier League during his spells in charge but his first job at Forest would be to turn around their dismal start to the season.
The Championship’s current bottom side are winless in their opening seven matches.