Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil spotted at Nottingham Forest match prior to Chris Hughton departure

Alex Neil has been out of work since leaving Preston North End by mutual consent in March (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

One of the early names being linked with the vacancy is former Preston North End manager Alex Neil, who was spotted at the City Ground last night as Forest were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough.

Although it’s unclear exactly why the Scot was in attendance for the match, he is amongst the early favourites with the bookmakers to take over from Houghton.

Neil, 40, left the Lillywhites by mutual consent in March with the team sitting 16th in the Championship table and has been out of work ever since.

The former Hamilton and Norwich boss achieved success at both those clubs by leading them to promotion to the Scottish Premiership and Premier League during his spells in charge but his first job at Forest would be to turn around their dismal start to the season.