Former Preston North End man named in Australia World Cup squad for Qatar 2022

He has been a Socceroo for the last eight years, initially called up to his national team by current Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, scoring on his debut in a game at Craven Cottage as the Aussies beat Saudi Arabia 5-0.

It will be the second World Cup that Wright has attended, having been called up by Postecoglou for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil also.

The 30-year-old was named in the preliminary squad for the 2018 World Cup but did not make it to the tournament.

Preston North End coach Paul Gallagher (right) says hello to Sunderland's Bailey Wright (left) at their game earlier this season

Wright caused a bit of a stir when the young Aussie moved overseas to join PNE but proved worth the effort as he went on to be a first team regular and captain the side on multiple occasions.

He made his North End debut at 18, having spent some time with the youth team, in a 5-0 win over Stockport County in the Carling Cup in August 2010. Wright was named PNE’s young player of the year three years later having established himself in the first team, playing a key role in their promotion back to the Championship.

With his contract running down, he moved on to Bristol City in January 2017 ending eight years at Deepdale after over 200 appearances, spending three years with the Robins and being named club captain during his time at Ashton Gate.