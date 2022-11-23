Johnson played 28 times for North End during the 1984/85 season, where they were relegated from the Third Division by a point.

He made his name mainly at Liverpool, where he won three league titles as well as the European Cup in 1981 but he started his career however on the other side of Merseyside with Everton and scored in the Merseyside Derby against Liverpool in 1971.

Johnson, otherwise known as ‘Doc’, then moved on to Ipswich Town and played under Bobby Robson, 35 goals followed whilst at Portman Road before a move to Anfield.

David Johnson at Anfield

The striker enjoyed success whilst with Liverpool, moving for a club-record of £200,000 and scoring 78 goals in 213 games. During his time with the Reds he once again scored in the Merseyside Derby, this time of course for Liverpool, and remains one of only two men to have netted on each side of the divide. He was the first to do so in 1980, with Peter Beardsley also doing so since.

He returned to Everton after the emergence of Ian Rush moved him into a backup role, joining Barnsley on loan and then Manchester City and American side Tulsa Roughnecks.

Johnson returned from the States to play for PNE, his final season as a senior professional before moving to Barrow where he took up a player-manager role for a season before retiring from the game.