Former Preston North End favourite Joe Garner joins Tom Clarke and Simon Grayson at Fleetwood Town
Former Preston North End striker Joe Garner has joined his former captain Tom Clarke and former manager Simon Grayson at Fleetwood Town.
The 33-year-old had just become a free agent having left Apeol FC in Cyprus, where he scored eight times in 11 games.
He signs a two-year-deal at Highbury, completing a trio of PNE legends on the Fylde coast as all three secured Wembley success whilst at North End.
Garner scored 27 times as the Lilywhites, led by Tom Clarke, secured their place back in the Championship via the play-offs in 2015. Town head coach Grayson the PNE boss sealing his fourth promotion from League One.
Garner spent a season in the second tier with North End, scoring six times, before departing early in the next season to Scottish giants Rangers. He scored sevent itmes in his only season at Ibrox before bagging double figures at Ipswich Town back in the Championship.
He had spent two-and-a-half years at Wigan Ahtletic before making his move to Cyprus.
Garner will once again wear the no.14 shirt, but will have to complete a period of isolation after landing back in England.
