Former Preston North End defender Nick Anderton provides update on cancer battle and chemotherapy

Anderton, 27, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in July last year, a rare form of bone cancer. He initially had a successful operation on his knee, the initial source of his pain that led him to getting scans during Bristol Rovers’ pre-season which found a tumour that after further testing was found to have aggressive cancer cells.

The left back started his footballing career at North End before moving on to play for Barrow, Blackpool, Accrington Stanley and Carlisle United before joining Bristol Rovers in 2021, helping them earn promotion from League Two before being forced to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he nears 12 months of his journey fighting cancer, Anderton posted on his social media providing an update on how he is doing and how his fight has changed his perspective on life.

Nick Anderton playing for PNE in 2015

He said: “A year ago today I returned for pre-season, what a year it's been. Today I returned to the Christie hospital to start my final week of chemotherapy treatment that is currently scheduled. Saturday July 1 will hopefully be the day I can leave the hospital... The exact date I had my first scan last year that discovered a bone tumour.

"This journey has been crazy to say the least, I've had all the side effects you can imagine, sepsis and more but I've learnt so much about the human body and mind and how strong and resilient it is.

"To anyone who's been diagnosed with cancer of any form and is facing the battles ahead you can do this and tackle treatment head on and remain optimistic!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The harsh reality is also that some people don't get the opportunity for treatment due to their diagnosis, that is something I've seen first hand which completely puts life in to even more perspective – it's really tough for patients and families.

"Spending over 70 nights here I've met all sorts of different people from different backgrounds with different diagnoses but everyone is on the same journey and to be able to discuss journeys with patients and their family's is amazing in some way that may be hard to understand.

“My journey is far from over as I'll be having scans late July to see if the treatment has worked but to complete the initial treatment is a milestone and this is the reality of my life now and I'm OK with that.